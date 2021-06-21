Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 975 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 376.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 108,572 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 58,337 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 51,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.41.

