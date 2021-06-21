Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

