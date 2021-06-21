Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 4,562 AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YOLO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 351,910 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 763.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 114,590 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000.

YOLO opened at $19.89 on Monday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80.

