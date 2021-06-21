Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $123,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI opened at $171.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.97. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $178.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

