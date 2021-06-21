Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $8.85 Million in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Xilinx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

