Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRNGU. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000.

Shares of SRNGU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

