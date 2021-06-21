Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COUR traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.22. 9,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.