Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $920,000 Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $175,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $48,510,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.17. 4,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 28.53. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

