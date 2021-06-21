Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,875,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $27.53. 5,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

