Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 784,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,791,000. Baidu comprises 2.5% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.79. 110,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,472,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.76. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.