Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $117.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.39. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $390,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,093,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,908,772. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

