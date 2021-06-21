Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $33.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $30.13 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,584,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

