Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €144.95 ($170.53) on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €140.03.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

