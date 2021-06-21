Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 333.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 291,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.