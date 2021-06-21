Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.93% of Townsquare Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE TSQ opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.83. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.