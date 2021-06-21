Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 74,476 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Terminix Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Terminix Global by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terminix Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Terminix Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

TMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TMX opened at $49.24 on Monday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

