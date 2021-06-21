Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of AMWD opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.30. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $67.82 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

