Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NICE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,664,000. Finally, Tlwm grew its stake in NICE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $223.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $182.74 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.65.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

