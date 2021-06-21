Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,765 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Columbia Financial worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 306,790 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

