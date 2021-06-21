Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $18.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

