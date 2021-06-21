Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $44.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.40 million. Safehold reported sales of $37.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $187.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $188.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $240.98 million, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $252.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,350 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Safehold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Safehold by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Safehold by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02. Safehold has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.