Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $257.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.86.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $202.50 on Friday. Saia has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.66.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.