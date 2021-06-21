Sally Beauty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,586 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 316% compared to the typical volume of 1,343 call options.

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

SBH stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,915. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

