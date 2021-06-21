San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $225.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

