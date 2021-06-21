SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SAP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SAP by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP opened at $140.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.07. The firm has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

