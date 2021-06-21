Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 52,784 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 52,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $3,930,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SDGR traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 507,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -417.75 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.18.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.