Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lifted by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after acquiring an additional 598,686 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,559,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.44. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,578. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $103.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

