Scotiabank Upgrades Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to Sector Perform

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

WLK opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

