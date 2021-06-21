SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of SEAS opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

