Secure Energy Services’ (SES) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$6.75 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.35.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$682.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.32. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.82%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

