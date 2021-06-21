Sei Investments Co. Acquires 9,016 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,941 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of First Hawaiian worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $44,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

