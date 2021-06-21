Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 276.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,799 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of CDK Global worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CDK Global by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after buying an additional 402,875 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,395,000 after buying an additional 268,396 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,495,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105,408 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

