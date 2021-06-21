Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $145.76 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.31.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.