Sei Investments Co. Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 56,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $670.88 million, a PE ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

