Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $88.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

