Sei Investments Co. Sells 42,354 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

