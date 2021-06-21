SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 201.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $130,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

