Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $54,379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

