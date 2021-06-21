Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.71

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186.71 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 172.70 ($2.26), with a volume of 1123487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.70 ($1.98).

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Senior currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.70. The firm has a market cap of £726.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

