Serum Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Serum has a total market cap of $162.31 million and approximately $41.81 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00009856 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.48 or 0.00702792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00081445 BTC.

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

