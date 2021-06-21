Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $51.79 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

