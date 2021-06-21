SFL (NYSE:SFL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 134,143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SFL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

