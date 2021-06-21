SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $100,330.53 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,569.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,943.22 or 0.05966423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.66 or 0.01500384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00412679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00133428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00695422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00413026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007647 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00040963 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

