Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $59.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,525.90. 123,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,198.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

