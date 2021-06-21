Showcase Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $791,952.32 and $172,644.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00056072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00130180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00174666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,533.20 or 1.00275305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.77 or 0.00803674 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,721,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

