ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Reaches $83,331.45

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $83,331.45 and approximately $9.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

