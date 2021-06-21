Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 475.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shutterstock by 197.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $92.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.41.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,190,774.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,865 shares of company stock valued at $21,040,129. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

