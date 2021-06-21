Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.57 ($60.67).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €49.99 ($58.81) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.24. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52 week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.