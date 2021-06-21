Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.57 ($60.67).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €49.99 ($58.81) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.24. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52 week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.