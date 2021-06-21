Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $6.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.57. The company had a trading volume of 136,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,437. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

