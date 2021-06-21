Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 38.4% Lower This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $144,977.04 and approximately $34.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00024428 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,869,777 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.